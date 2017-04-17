State lawmakers disagree on potential Constitution amendment addition

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The United States Constitution has been in place for more than 200 years, but it's possible changes could be coming for the first time ever if some law makers get their way.



Republican state lawmakers are trying to pass two bills, AJR21 and SJR18, which they hope would be a step toward adding a new amendment to the Constitution.



So far, 29 states have voted in favor of a constitutional convention, which would add an amendment to the Constitution requiring the federal budget to be balanced every year. A balanced budget is required in every state except for Vermont, but it is not required at the federal level.



Wisconsin could become the 30th state to vote in favor of a constitutional convention. Thirty four states are needed to make it become a reality, which is 2/3 of the states.



Republican Kathy Bernier said it is essential the national budget be balanced so we don't keep kicking the can down the road, while Democrat Representative Dana Wachs told News 18 this would be a slippery slope that could lead lawmakers to make large changes to the constitution moving forward.



"There seems to be no end in sight," said Bernier. "Our entire future, and our children and grandchildren's future, really depends on the federal government to get their finances in order."



Rep. Wachs said if this is allowed, there is no way to know where it could end.



"Once you convene a convention like this, it's more than theoretically possible that many amendments would be considered and there could be a free for all in terms of rewriting our constitution," Wachs said.



So far, more than 50 state Republican lawmakers have signed on to the bill, including Rep. Bernier and Rep. Rob Summerfield from the Chippewa Valley.



It has to be voted on by both the state Senate and Assembly, but as of now, that vote has not been scheduled.



If the convention becomes a reality, it would still require at least 38 states to ratify an amendment before it would take effect. That means it would likely need support from both sides of the aisle.