Golf Road roundabout construction begins

Drivers, who frequent the Golf Road roundabout, will have to find an alternate route.
Starting Monday, the roundabout is closed for construction. City crews are repairing the pedestrian crosswalks and the ADA warning fields that let visually-impaired residents know they're about to enter traffic. This project will last only a week if the weather cooperates.
