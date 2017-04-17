Are you prepared for severe weather season?

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Monday marked the start of Wisconsin's Tornado and Severe Weather Awareness Week.

There are more than 20 sirens in the City of Eau Claire to warn people outside of their homes of severe weather so they can take shelter, but waves of technology gives new ways to stay informed no matter where a person may be.

The American Red Cross said it is important to be ready for a storm instead of reacting as it happens.

"Get a kit. Get trained. Be informed," said Kyle Kriegl, the executive of American Red Cross Northwest Chapter. "Kits include everything from flashlights to batteries, water, food and snacks to be prepared for disasters."

A key part of the kit is usually a radio to learn what areas are impacted. In the era of smart phones, the American Red Cross took its emergency response beyond broadcast limits. Nearly two years ago, Red Cross launched a free emergency app to help anyone prepare for 14 different emergencies.

"Learn some different disasters that may happen in your area," Kriegl said. "If your area is impacted, it will also tell you where the closest Red Cross shelter is to go. We've gotten an overwhelming response from the app. Folks love that they can monitor locations. If you have family outside of the Chippewa Valley, you can learn how they are doing or if they are impacted."

Red Cross also offers an app that explains how to handle pets in emergency situations.

"It has great information about what to do in emergencies for your dog or your cat," Kriegl said. "If you have to evacuate, where would be a hotel that is pet friendly?"

If cell phone signal is swept away in a storm, phones can still receive alerts. More than 100 wireless carriers have been offering wireless emergency alerts since 2012, according to FEMA. The alerts are sent by the National Weather Service. They look like a text message, but include a special tone and vibration that is repeated twice. FEMA said the messages are not affected by network congestion and will even come to a phone even if the owner is just visiting an impacted area.

Free apps and alerts are all ways to stay safe as Wisconsin residents enter severe weather awareness week, Kriegl said. "We are always offering information and teaching folks how to be better prepared," he said. "This is just another great tool for folks to have at their finger tips."

News 18 also offers a free weather app with alerts to keep people safe and informed when severe weather is in the area.

There will be a mock tornado watch Thursday, April 20 at 1 p.m., followed by a statewide mock tornado warning at 1:45 p.m. A second mock tornado warning will start at 6:45 p.m Monday. Wisconsin Emergency Management said the Badger state had 16 tornadoes in 2016. There was a peak in 2005 when 62 tornadoes were reported statewide.