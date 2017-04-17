Project leaders secure thousands of dollars for Carson Park baseball field renovation

Grab your popcorn and peanuts! A major face lift is coming to Carson Park baseball complex.

The Carson Park Baseball Renovation group announced Monday that they've already secured some large donations for the Carson Park baseball stadium renovation project. The $3.5 million project will have ADA compliant permanent bleachers on the first and third base sides, climate controlled restrooms, concession stands on both sides and an artificial turf field. The turf filed will cost $1 million while the improvements made to the stadium will cost $2.5 million. The complex was last updated 20 years ago.

The project is a collaborative effort between the city, facility stakeholders and supporters of baseball in the Chippewa Valley. A representative from the group is excited to see this project move ahead.

"There's a lot of pride in this facility, and it needs to be kept up. It's time to make some improvements, and we're really proud that the city council is interested in forming this partnership with the stakeholders to get it done." said Phil Fieber, who is chair of the Committee of Carson Park Baseball Renovation group.

Three donors, who were not identified, have already committed to $550,000. The goal is to raise $1.75 million by July. They hope to start construction in August 2017 and have it completed by July 2018.