LATEST: Joseph Lantz pleads not guilty to misdemeanor charges

Eau Claire (WQOW)- Two months after facing the death of his parents, Joseph Lantz returned to court pleading not guilty to the charges he's facing.

Lantz was arrested back in February for disorderly conduct and resisting an officer at his home. Lantz has just learned of the apparent murder-suicide deaths of his parents. Police said he resisted their efforts to keep him from accidentally contaminating the crime scene.

On Monday, the judge said a resolution between Lantz and the county has not been reached so they will go to trial. Lantzes attorney said he hopes to schedule a trial date with Judge Theisen sometime in the next few days.

