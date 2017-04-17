LATEST: Settlement reached for Eau Claire man charged with misdemeanors after parents found dead

Eau Claire (WQOW)- Months after finding his parents shot and killed in Eau Claire, Joseph Lantz has been facing charges for how he responded to police on scene. On Thursday, the case finally closed.

Joseph Lantz was facing two misdemeanors, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct. The charges came after Lantz came home to find his father shot his mother, and then shot himself in February. According to court documents, eight officers tried to stop Lantz from entering the crime scene before tackling him outside the home.

On Thursday, a settlement was reached. Lantz pleaded no contest to the charge of disorderly conduct; the court then agreed to drop the charge for resisting an officer. Lantz was ordered to cover court costs.

During the hearing, Judge Jon Theisen said this was an instance no one plans for or knows how they would react. He said there was no reason to fear something like this would happen again.

Posted: April 17, 2017:

Eau Claire (WQOW)- Two months after facing the death of his parents, Joseph Lantz returned to court pleading not guilty to the charges he's facing.

Lantz was arrested back in February for disorderly conduct and resisting an officer at his home. Lantz has just learned of the apparent murder-suicide deaths of his parents. Police said he resisted their efforts to keep him from accidentally contaminating the crime scene.

On Monday, the judge said a resolution between Lantz and the county has not been reached so they will go to trial. Lantzes attorney said he hopes to schedule a trial date with Judge Theisen sometime in the next few days.

