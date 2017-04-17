Tax tips to know ahead of Tuesday's deadline

Eau Claire (WQOW)- Whether it's your favorite day of the year or one that's dreaded, there's no avoiding Tuesday's tax deadline.

Tax professionals around Eau Claire said Monday they have been fully booked, and many said the same goes for Tuesday. The professionals said the later than normal deadline has a lot of people waiting until the last minute to file their taxes. The Internal Revenue Service offers extensions for those who know they are not going to get their forms submitted in time, but staff at Jackson Hewitt said it's important to remember that doesn't apply to any money you may owe.

"The premise of getting an extension is fairly simple. It's just the form, the 48-68. It's pretty much an automatic extension for them to file and give them six months, however it doesn't give them an extension to pay. So, we always recommend if you know you're going to owe, to pay what you owe, but if anything just definitely file that extension so you don't get the failure to pay penalty," said Stephanie Ellis, Jackson Hewitt Franchisee.

Ellis said there are also penalties for not submitting full penalties on time. Tuesday is also the deadline for filing an extension request, which can be done right on the IRS website.