Rhinelander woman arrested in toddler's death

A 28-year-old Rhinelander woman has been arrested in the death of a little boy, according to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office.

Ellen Tran, 28, is behind bars, suspected of committing second-degree reckless homicide, the agency said in a press release Monday afternoon.

Authorities were called to a home in the Town of Newbold about 6:30 p.m. Friday. A caller said 20-month-old Avery Edwards was breathing very shallow.

Avery was taken to St. Mary's Hospital and then flown to St. Joseph's where he died a short time later, Capt. Terri Hook said.

Authorities have not released Tran's relationship to the boy, but Avery's mom said she was his stepmom.

No cause of death was given.

