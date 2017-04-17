HS Sports - Monday

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
23rd Annual Thienes Invitational
1. EAU CLAIRE NORTH 323
2. SPARTA 324
3. HOLMEN 333
4. TOMAH 350
5. LA CRESCENT 359
Medalists: Logan Comte (ECN), John Haselwander (ECN), 73 (+2)
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
Non-Conference
CHIPPEWA FALLS 1
REGIS/MCDONELL 0
Cardinals: 2-1, Saints: 2-1
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Non-Conference
SUPERIOR 5
BLOOMER 3
Spartans: 5-0, Blackhawks: 3-2
FLAMBEAU 17
LADYSMITH 0 F-5 INN.
COLBY 8
STANLEY-BOYD 18 F-6 INN.
GILMAN 5
BRUCE 15 F-6 INN.
GREENWOOD 2
MARATHON 5
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Western Cloverbelt
THORP 15
FALL CREEK 8
Non-Conference
GREENWOOD 3
OSSEO-FAIRCHILD 6