HS Sports - Monday

Posted:
Eau Claire North's Logan Comte shoots a 73 to tie for Medalist honors
Eau Claire North's John Haselwander shoots a 73 to tie for Medalist honors
Chippewa Falls' Bayleigh Crawford gets the shutout win
The Blackhawks tie the game twice, but can't complete the comeback

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
23rd Annual Thienes Invitational

1. EAU CLAIRE NORTH   323
2. SPARTA   324
3. HOLMEN   333
4. TOMAH   350
5. LA CRESCENT   359
Medalists: Logan Comte (ECN), John Haselwander (ECN), 73 (+2)

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
Non-Conference

CHIPPEWA FALLS   1
REGIS/MCDONELL   0
Cardinals: 2-1, Saints: 2-1

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Non-Conference

SUPERIOR   5
BLOOMER   3
Spartans: 5-0, Blackhawks: 3-2

FLAMBEAU   17
LADYSMITH   0      F-5 INN.

COLBY   8
STANLEY-BOYD   18       F-6 INN.

GILMAN   5
BRUCE   15         F-6 INN.

GREENWOOD   2
MARATHON   5

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Western Cloverbelt

THORP   15
FALL CREEK   8

Non-Conference

GREENWOOD   3
OSSEO-FAIRCHILD   6

