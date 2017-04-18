UW-Madison Police investigate report of man with knife on campus

Madison (WKOW) -- UW-Madison police have given the all-clear on campus after receiving reports of a man with a knife.

Police say the suspect was involved in a confrontation with two other people and surveillance video showed they all took off shortly afterward. Police sent out a third WiscAlert to students around 8:30 p.m. to give the all-clear.

Dane County Communications Center received a call Monday night from a person who reported the confrontation involving a man with a knife, according to authorities. It happened at Lot 6 under College Library/H.C. White Hall across from Union South. Witnesses say the confrontation broke out between two men and a woman.

UW-Madison police reviewed surveillance video in the area and were able to confirm descriptions of the suspect that witnesses offered.

For some students the series of WiscAlerts was concerning.

"It's always alarming when you know something's not safe on campus, especially when I was at humanities, which is just a block away when I got that alert. So, I knew it was kind of close to me. It's just always scary," said Liam Hagen, a freshman at UW-Madison.

"I was a little worried because I saw it was right by Memorial Union. (I was) hanging out around there and I know there have been some sketchy things happening in the past. I just wanted to make sure, like, everything was good," added Christian Kadrich, another freshman at the university.

Police say they are still investigating and urge anyone who recognizes the man seen on surveillance to call authorities.

