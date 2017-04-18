Officers search for armed robbery suspects in Stevens Point

Stevens Point (WAOW) -- A "drug motivated" armed robbery by two masked men included one shotgun blast into the floor of a Stevens Point apartment, police said Monday. No one was hurt.

The incident at a home at 3101 Whiting Ave. began about 10 p.m. Sunday and led to a "pointer alert" at the University of Wisconsin - Stevens Point as a precaution, Detective Sergeant Tony Babl said.

"This robbery appears to be drug motivated. The victims were targeted due to their connection with illegal drugs," Babl said in a statement.

The suspects - one wearing a mask and another wearing a dark-colored stocking hat and bandana wrapped around his face - fled with cash and marijuana, Babl said. They were described as men with thin builds, between 5-foot-8 and 6-feet tall, carrying a black pistol and the shotgun.

"Several people were detained and interviewed but have since been cleared and released," Babl said. No arrests have been made.

Many residents at the Whiting Avenue Estates, where police say the incident happened, said they weren't aware of any suspicious activity Sunday night.

They don't believe it will become a trend.

"Thinking it was more a fluke thing," said Brandon Fish, who's lived at the complex since September. "Hoping they'll catch them and life will go on as normal."

Residents said it's a safe, quiet neighborhood. Stevens Point officers seconded that sentiment.

"We don't get a lot of calls there," said Babl.

UPDATE: A potentially armed suspect involved in an alert sent out by UW-Stevens Point Monday morning has been taken into custody.

According to a press release by the Stevens Point Police Department authorities began investigating an armed robbery at a home on Whiting Ave, during which a person of interest was identified.

A campus wide alert was sent out by UW-Stevens Point as a precaution after authorities discovered that the person of interest lived near the university's campus.

The person of interest was taken into custody at 2:57 Monday morning. The alert issued by UW-Stevens Point has since been canceled.

The investigation is ongoing by the Stevens Point police department. No injuries were reported.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

UPDATE: UW-Stevens Point notified students around 3:30 this morning that a potential armed suspect situation is resolved. This message came just over an hour after an original warning urged students to stay away from the corner of Fremont Street and Main Street.

The alert does not disclose the nature of the incident. Newsline 9 is working on getting more information.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

UW-Stevens Point sent out an alert around 2 a.m. Monday warning students of a possible armed suspect. The message stated there was a potential armed suspect at the corner of Fremont Street and Main Street in Stevens Point.

The University urged students to stay away from the area. The full alert can be found below.

"This is an emergency announcement from POINTER ALERTS. Possible armed suspect at the corner of Fremont Street and Main Street. Avoid area until further notice."