Adopt-A-Pet: Dani Rae

Meet our Pet of the Day: Dani Rae!

Dani Rae is still just a puppy, she's only seven months old. She has lots of energy, so she'll need to go to a home that is active and can get her outside for walks or runs. Also, a big yard would do her good as well. Dani Rae is very friendly. She is already spayed. As you can see she's a large mix breed, proud and confident. Since she has so much energy and is still so young, she's going to need some obedience training. If you have children, a home with older children would be best to handle her high energy.

If you're interested in Dani Rae, or want to learn more about the other animals up for adoption, contact the Eau Claire County Humane Association.