4/18: Downtown Earth Day Cleanup in Chippewa Falls

Chippewa Falls (Chippewa Falls Main Street) -- Earth Day is this Saturday, and if you're looking for a way to help freshen up the terrain in our area, there's an event to help you do just that.

Join Chippewa Falls Main Street and over 150 of our awesome volunteers as we clean up downtown. Participants will pick up trash all the way from the Riverfront to Cedar Street, so the more help the better for the annual Downtown Earth Day Cleanup.

Participants can register ahead of time or check in at Harmony Courtyard (located on the 200 block of N. Bridge Street). All supplies will be provided for the cleanup. Volunteers will also receive a free t-shirt as long as supplies last.



Central Lutheran Church also provides a free breakfast before the cleanup at 28 E. Columbia St. for volunteers and the community.

The event begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 22 in Harmony Courtyard. The cleanup goes until noon.