Man sought in Cleveland Facebook killing is dead

CLEVELAND (AP) -- Cleveland's mayor said the death of a man, who randomly killed an Ohio retiree and posted the Facebook video of the slaying, brings some closure in the slaying of an innocent man.

Authorities said 37-year-old Steve Stephens fatally shot himself after a brief pursuit in northwest Pennsylvania on Tuesday.

It wasn't immediately clear where Stephens had been since Sunday.

Authorities said Pennsylvania police got a tip Stephens was spotted Tuesday morning in a fast food restaurant parking lot in Erie County, in Pennsylvania's northwest corner. Authorities said police tried to pull him over and, after a brief chase, he killed himself.

Stephens was wanted on an aggravated murder charge in the death of a 74-year-old retired man in Cleveland on Sunday.

Steve Stephens was spotted this morning by PSP members in Erie County. After a brief pursuit, Stephens shot and killed himself. — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) April 18, 2017

