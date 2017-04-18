Wisconsin, New York governors ask Trump for help on milk

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- The governors of Wisconsin and New York are urging President Donald Trump to address what they are calling Canada's "blatant violation of international trade agreements" hurting dairy farmers in the two states.

Republican Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker and Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo sent Trump the letter on Tuesday. Walker said he also planned to talk privately with Trump about the issue during his stop in Wisconsin on Tuesday.

Canada has decided to impose import taxes on ultra-filtered milk, a protein liquid concentrate used to make cheese. It had been duty free but Canada changed course after milk producers there complained.

About 70 dairy producers in both Wisconsin and New York are affected.

The governors say Canada's actions could cost the U.S. economy hundreds of millions of dollars.