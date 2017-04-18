LATEST: Rusk County man accused of killing Rusk Co. deputy appears in court for competency hearing

Ladysmith (WQOW) - A Rusk County man, who allegedly shot and killed Rusk County Deputy Sheriff Dan Glaze in 2016, appeared in court on Tuesday for a competency hearing.

In a Rusk County courtroom, Doug Nitek told Rusk County Judge Steve Anderson that he was competent. Neither the prosecutor or defense attorney objected to psychologist reports, so the judge ruled Nitek is competent.

Nitek's defense attorney asked if the judge was going to recuse himself because Judge Anderson has prosecuted Nitek in the past. Judge Anderson said he was not going to step aside because Nitek's case isn't unlike any other case in the county, and there is only one judge in the county.

Nitek's defense attorney raised the issue that Judge Anderson attended Deputy Dan Glaze's funeral and fundraising event. But, Judge Anderson said he didn't think there was an issue with it.

Judge Anderson wanted to schedule an another court appearance for Nitek, but his lawyer then filed a motion to substitute Judge Anderson with a different judge.

