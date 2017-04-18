AJ Hawk to retire with the Green Bay Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) -- Linebacker A.J. Hawk will retire with the Green Bay Packers.

Team General Manager Ted Thompson made the announcement Tuesday. Hawk was with the Packers for nine seasons before playing one season with the Cincinnati Bengals and appearing in one game for the Atlanta Falcons last year.

Hawk was drafted by Green Bay in the 2006 NFL draft out of Ohio State. He ranks first in franchise history with 1,118 career tackles. Hawk played in 142 of a possible 144 regular-season games with Green Bay, appearing in all 16 contests in eight of his nine seasons with the Packers.

Green Bay Head Coach Mike McCarthy says Hawk's "leadership and toughness were instrumental" in the team's success.