Holy moly! Look at those mammatus clouds!

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Did you see the clouds on Tuesday morning?

Dave Yena, an area viewer, sent us some pictures of what he saw in the sky around 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

Nick Grunseth, the chief meteorologist with WQOW Stormtracker 18 Weather, said it appears the clouds are "mammatus clouds", which form with cumulonimbus clouds, or also known as "thunder clouds". He said mammatus clouds form when precipitation-cooled air sinks to lower levels, and in some cases, in pockets beneath the cloud base. He said this might explain the appearance of the pouch-like structure.

Grunseth said mammatus clouds typically develop after the worst of the storm has passed.

