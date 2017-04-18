Barron family applauds new CBD oil law, but says more needs to be done

Barron (WQOW) - An area family is applauding a bill signed by Governor Walker but says more needs to be done.

In early March, News 18 first introduced you to 12-year-old Destany Hanson from Barron, who has been living with seizures since the age of five.

Destany's parents said she was enrolled in a cannabidiol oil trial for one month in Minnesota, which they said helped reduce the number of seizures she had from 100 a day to only four or five. But, they said that trial ended, and now, Destany is back to having seizures and needing to take dozens of pills each day.

On Monday, Governor Walker signed the cannabidiol oil bill into law, which allows possession of the oil with a doctor's prescription. However, the bill does not allow the oil to be produced or sold in Wisconsin. Destany's mom, Nichole Hanson, said this is a step in the right direction, but she said the family still has questions about how to legally obtain CBD oil in Wisconsin.