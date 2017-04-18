TONIGHT: National Weather Service hosts severe weather training class

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Severe weather season is underway, but do you know what to look for before dangerous weather hits?

In light of Severe Weather Safety Awareness Week, the National Weather Service is hosting a free spotter training class on Tuesday, April 18 at 7 p.m. The Skywarn Training Class will be held at Saving Grace Lutheran Church, located at 2124 Eastridge Center Street in Eau Claire.

The class lasts about 2 1/2 hours and will cover the basics of storm spotting and how storms work. For more information, contact Ron Larson at 715-835-6545 or 715-829-6559.