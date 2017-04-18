Stanley incarcerated veterans receive post-prison training

Stanley (WQOW) - The Stanley Correctional Institution has 140 veterans behind bars, but many of them are preparing for life after prison.

On Tuesday, veteran organizations from across Wisconsin were at the prison, helping many of those veteran inmates learn how to get back on their feet by utilizing job training programs, available insurance benefits and housing assistance.

Organizers said Tuesday's event is the first of its kind in Wisconsin, and they feel it is important in order to help those who served, even though they found themselves in legal trouble.

Tom Stinson, an inmate who served in the U.S. Air Force, is set to be released in 2024. He said he is grateful for this opportunity as he looks forward to freedom once again. “I'll tell ya, a lot of us feel forgotten. Ya know, especially vets that are in prison. We still served so, it means a whole lot to me yes," Stinson said.

Kent Falstad, the manager of the Veteran Housing Recovery Program, said it's important to make veteran inmates aware of the community resources available to them. "The number one thing that is most important to a veteran is what they are not aware of. And, if there is a benefit or a program, or a service that they're not aware of, they can't access it,” Falstad said. “Our being here hopefully informs them on programs and services to make an effective transition back into the community.

A member of Ex-Prisoners Organizing, a group based out of Eau Claire that helps former prisoners re-enter the community, told News 18 they are pleased with Tuesday's event because it is important to do anything possible to reduce barriers for incarcerated people.