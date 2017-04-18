WPPA POLL: Majority of people approve of local police

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The Wisconsin Professional Police Association has released the results of its fifth statewide survey, showing a majority of people support the work being done by local law enforcement.

70 percent of the more than 400 people surveyed across the state said they feel their community is heading in the right direction, and 50 strongly approve of the job being done by their local police force.

But, the survey also paints a picture of the public's perception versus reality. Here's an example: the survey asked, “How many people fatally shot by police last year were armed?” Only 5 percent of people said "All". 82 percent said, "Most" or "Some".

In reality, 100 percent of the people fatally shot by police in 2016 were armed.

The survey also asked about the use of deadly force and whether it's justified. The poll is conducted by the Strategic Research Institute at St. Norbert College.