Eau Claire County housing proposal draws water quality concerns

Town of Washington (WQOW) -- A plan to grow a neighborhood south of Eau Claire is causing some residents to push back -- some even calling it a threat to public health.

C&M Home Builders is looking to develop 31 single family homes on a stretch of 55 acres, but to do so requires rezoning the area from Agriculture (A1) to Rural Housing. In response, over one hundred homeowners in the nearby Priory neighborhood have formed the Priory Neighborhood Water Protection Association. They believe the subdivision would threaten the quality of the area's groundwater and could contaminate wells. Members said the hard bedrock also makes it extremely difficulty for city sewer and water lines.

"We can have development, we can have new neighbors and we will know that they'll be safe out here. It's not that we're against development, we welcome development, safe development with five acres or more," said association member Beth Ivankovic "This is an Eau Claire issue, we only have one ground water for all of us."

Driving down Priory Road a wall of thick, crumbling rock lines the street. UW-Eau Claire Geology Professor Dr, Robert Hooper said that's what can be found underneath the ground all throughout the area, which can have a big impact on water quality.

"When you have rock that has big fractures in it, the water will just kind of go right down those fractures and it really speeds up the transmission of any water that you put on to the surface. If you're putting septic affluent or septic waste on the surface and it happens to intersect a fracture, it will go very rapidly down," said Hooper.

If the rezoning is approved, the project calls for single family homes to be developed on one acre lots. Homeowners in the association said they're asking for for septic systems to be separated by five acres.

"If you're five or ten septic systems down gradient or down slope on the water table, you're going to have problems. They way you protect yourself is diffusing the number of septic systems on a specific acreage," said Hooper.

"Septics do a great job of keeping bacteria counts down, but they don't stop or prohibit nitrates, pharmaceuticals or viruses," said Ivankovic. "It's not if it will happen it's when it's going to happen, and that's our biggest concern."

The Town of Washington Board meets Thursday night and is expected to vote on the rezoning request. News 18 reached out to the developers Tuesday, but C&M Home Builders said they were not comfortable talking about the project until after the meeting.