UPDATE: Town of Washington Board moves housing development project forward

Town of Washington (WQOW) -- A chance for new neighbors has some Eau Claire County homeowners putting up fences. On Thursday, the Town of Washington Board voted to more a proposed housing project forward.

C&M Home Builders is looking to develop a 55 acre lot in to single family homes, but to do so they were requesting to rezone the property from Agriculture (A1) to Rural Housing. The town board voted to do so Thursday.

By rezoning the property, the developers would be allowed to build single family homes on lots that are a minimum of one acre. The county said most of the surrounding homes are build on property ranging from two to five acre lots.



Many of the homeowners living in the area oppose the project because they believe building the homes so close together will threaten the water quality. Over 100 people in the area formed the Priory Neighborhood Water Protection Association to fight the project.

"I'm very personally disappointed, and the association is beyond disappointment that they didn't listen to our serious concerns about the effect on the groundwater," said Margaret Melrose, association board member.

At Thursday's meeting, engineers and hydrogeologist out of Barr Engineering in Minneapolis, hired by C&M Home Builders, spoke about their research in to the property. They stated, from recent research, the water is testing safely and adding more septic systems won't change that. Representatives from Eau Claire County Planning and Development also spoke at Thursday's meeting, saying the rezoning request is in line with the county's comprehensive plan.

"There's obviously concerns and you have to address those concerns, and I believe we have tonight, beyond a shadow of a doubt that there isn't going to be any issues as long as we do out job, which we need to do our job," said Cody Filipczak with C&M Home Builders.

Filipczak said the plans for the property are still up in the air, and staff would be open to developing on lots larger than one acre,hinging on the county's plan. But while the rezoning request was at hand, the community's other big concern Thursday was that the board shut off the public comment period. Many people spoke out saying the board did not allow for balanced presentations at the meeting.

"The public deserves the right to hear from people, particularly when they're experts in the community, and it not be discounted simply because they live in the area. I still have grave concerns about the possible contamination of the groundwater by all these septic systems," said Dr. Robert Hooper, Geology professor at UW-Eau Claire.

News 18 asked the board chair about the town's concern, but he said he was advised not to make a comment.

The rezoning request will now move to the county planning and development committee, which is expected to take it up next week.

