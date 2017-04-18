Eau Claire County Board approves sending resolution to President Trump

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- The Eau Claire County Board unanimously approved a resolution to oppose a provision in President Donald Trump's proposed budget that calls for the elimination of the Essential Air Service Program.



The program gives money to airlines, like United Airlines in Eau Claire, to provide services for about 30 percent of airports in the country. The Chippewa Valley Regional Airport says without that money, they could lose their ability to officer commercial flights.



Copies of the resolution will be sent to President Trump, as well as Wisconsin's federal delegation.