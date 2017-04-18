Town of Union adds amendment to music festival ordinance

Town of Union (WQOW) -- The Town of Union Board adopted a change to their music festival ordinance at their meeting on Tuesday.



The organizer of the Blue Ox and Country Jam music festivals had requested that music be played past midnight on camp grounds, but that was not allowed under the original ordinance. Tuesday, the board adopted a variance amendment to allow music to be played later.



Festival organizers will still need to apply for that provision. The Town of Union Board chair, Fred Belay, told News 18 he expected that application to be presented at their next meeting.