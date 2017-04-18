Eau Claire Police asking for help identifying suspects - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Eau Claire Police asking for help identifying suspects

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- The Eau Claire Police Department is asking for the community's help to identify two men wanted in a burglary and credit card fraud case.

Anyone with information about the men pictured is asked to call Detective Art Jaquish at 715-839-4983. Police say those with information are eligible for a reward. You can also remain anonymous by contacting the EC County Crime Stoppers website

