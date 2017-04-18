Eau Claire Police asking for help identifying suspects

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- The Eau Claire Police Department is asking for the community's help to identify two men wanted in a burglary and credit card fraud case.
Anyone with information about the men pictured is asked to call Detective Art Jaquish at 715-839-4983. Police say those with information are eligible for a reward. You can also remain anonymous by contacting the EC County Crime Stoppers website.
Can't Find Something?
WQOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.