UPDATE: Eau Claire police arrest man accused of burglary, credit card fraud

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Police have arrested the man who they say was behind a burglary and credit card fraud incident from earlier this week.

In a Facebook post, Eau Claire police said they contacted 27-year-old Victor L. Jones, from Minneapolis, Minn., on Wednesday about the incident and later arrested him for burglary and unauthorized use of personal identification. Police said two other individuals, who may have been involved in the incident, were interviewed and cleared of all criminal involvement.

During the night of April 15, police said Jones was able to gain entry into an apartment in Eau Claire through an unlocked door. They said he stole a purse containing credit cards and then used them at local gas stations to purchase cigarettes and other items.

Eau Claire police want to remind you to always lock your house and cars, both day and night, to prevent burglaries from taking place.

Posted on April 18, 2017:

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- The Eau Claire Police Department is asking for the community's help to identify two men wanted in a burglary and credit card fraud case.



Anyone with information about the men pictured is asked to call Detective Art Jaquish at 715-839-4983. Police say those with information are eligible for a reward. You can also remain anonymous by contacting the EC County Crime Stoppers website.