UPDATE: Eau Claire police arrest man involved in burglary, credit card fraud

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Police have arrested the man involved in a burglary and credit card fraud from earlier this week.

In a Facebook post, Eau Claire police said Victor L. Jones was contacted by authorities on Wednesday about the incident and was arrested for burglary and unauthorized use of personal identification. Police said two other individuals, who may have been involved in the incident, were interviewed and cleared of all criminal involvement.

Eau Claire police said the community assisted in sharing its Facebook post, as well as Eau Claire County Crime Stoppers who paid a reward to help solve this case.

Posted on April 18, 2017:

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- The Eau Claire Police Department is asking for the community's help to identify two men wanted in a burglary and credit card fraud case.



Anyone with information about the men pictured is asked to call Detective Art Jaquish at 715-839-4983. Police say those with information are eligible for a reward. You can also remain anonymous by contacting the EC County Crime Stoppers website.