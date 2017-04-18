EC Native Now An NFL Agent

New York, New York (WQOW) -- One Eau Claire native who'll be closely following next week's NFL Draft is 2003 North H.S. graduate Jordan Hagedorn, who's hoping his first-ever client will be selected.



Hagedorn, who is also the Director of Marketing & Partnerships for New York-based Sneaker News, passed his agent certification exam last year. His first client is former Georgia Tech kicker Harrison Butker.



"I flew down to Georgia in mid-January, and spent less than fifteen hours in Georgia with Harrison and his parents, flew back the next day and five days later Harrison called me and said he was going to sign with me," Hagedorn says, "kickers don't normally get drafted, but I expect him to get drafted. I think there's a few teams that are really fighting for him, and they know if they want him to come in, they're going to have to draft him."



Hagedorn says Butker has been contacted by eight different NFL teams, and has visited with seven of them. Butker booted a 58-yard field goal at his Georgia Tech pro day, and also connected from 63 yards out at one of his private workouts.



Hagedorn says he first got interested in this new line of work when he worked in video production with Eastbay, and dealt extensively with agents and their professional athlete clients.