Adopt-A-Pet: Bella

Meet our Pet of the Day: Bella!

Bella is about 5 years old. She is spayed. Bella is a brown tabby cat with some white on her. She seems to be very mellow. Bella is quite large for a cat, she is likely overweight for a cat her size. She likes to be groomed and having her back petted, she just seems to love attention.

If you're interested in Bella, or want to learn more about the other animals up for adoption, contact the Eau Claire County Humane Association.

