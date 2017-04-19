4/19: Swooners and Crooners with the Chippewa Valley Jazz Orchestra

Eau Claire (Chippewa Valley Jazz Orchestra) -- The Chippewa Valley Jazz Orchestra has a show coming up next week, highlighting male jazz vocalists from the Midwest.

The called Swooners & Crooners is set for Friday, April 28 starting at the 7:30 p.m. at the State Theater in downtown Eau Claire.

It's the Chippewa Valley Jazz Orchestra's final show of the season, and their celebrating some of the greatest male vocalists in jazz history. From Frank Sinatra to Dean Martin all the way to Michael Buble.

The Chippewa Valley Jazz Orchestra is dedicated to bringing the finest big band jazz to the Chippewa Valley region as both entertaining and educational experiences. The CVJO brings together many of the finest musicians throughout the region to perform jazz in a concert setting. Among the members of the CVJO are many of the most respected jazz musicians in the Chippewa Valley, including full-time performers, music educators, students, and other community members with a passion for the art of the big band. This substantial collection of talent makes it possible for the CVJO to tackle a wide variety of musical styles and eras, and their concerts will reflect both the traditions that are the underpinnings of jazz as well as the works of more modern composers. Our goal, above all others, is raise public awareness of the richness the the one great American musical art form, jazz.

