A Wisconsin fugitive accused of stealing an arsenal of firearms and sending an anti-government manifesto to the White House was arrested after a retired school counselor found him camping on his property

Vice President Mike Pence is meeting with Alaska Gov. Bill Walker ahead of the vice president's 10-day visit to the Asia-Pacific region

Trump, in a tweet, asserts China's help on "the North Korea problem.''

With some 2 million Americans hooked on opioid painkillers, drug companies are racing to find alternatives to stem the epidemic

The White House displayed a tough and unyielding approach to North Korea and its nuclear ambitions Monday, with President Donald Trump warning that Kim Jong Un has "gotta behave" and Vice President Mike Pence advising Kim not to test America's resolve

A vigil has been held in Cleveland for the victim of a deadly shooting that was videotaped and then posted on Facebook

Before his death, Prince abused opioid pain pills, suffered withdrawal symptoms and received at least one opioid prescription under his bodyguard's name, according to search warrants and affidavits unsealed Monday

Attorney General Jeff Sessions says the Justice Department will crack down on violent gangs

The Environmental Protection Agency is asking a federal appeals court in Washington to postpone consideration of 2012 rules requiring energy companies to cut emissions of toxic chemicals.

Ivanka Trump has tried to distance herself from the brand that bears her name, to separate business from politics in her new position at the White House.

She wasn't in her home state, but U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren couldn't have asked for a friendlier audience to launch her book tour.

Massachusetts prison officials say former NFL star Aaron Hernandez has hanged himself in his cell and has been pronounced dead at a hospital.

The Latest: Pats head to DC on day of ex-teammate's death

Massachusetts prison officials say former NFL star Aaron Hernandez has hanged himself in his cell and pronounced dead at a hospital.

Facebook slaying suspect Steve Stephens was undone by a 20-piece Chicken McNuggets and an order of fries.

Defense lawyers for the man who killed former New Orleans Saints star Will Smith have filed a motion for a new trial based on "new evidence.".

A Georgia congressional election in a historically conservative district is headed to a runoff that raises the stakes in an early measure for President Donald Trump and both major parties ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.

The good news: American high school students are generally satisfied with their lives.

US students satisfied with life, but some foreigners happier

The victims of a Fresno, California gunman were having a seemingly ordinary day before they were gunned down by a man who had set out to shoot as many white people as possible.

(CNN) -- Aaron Hernandez, the former New England Patriots star who was convicted of murder, was found hanged Wednesday morning in the Massachusetts prison where he was serving a life sentence, officials said.

The death of Hernandez, 27, comes just days after he was acquitted in a separate murder case.

Hernandez "was discovered hanged in his cell by corrections officers at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley Massachusetts at approximately 3:05 a.m.," the Massachusetts Department of Correction said.

"Lifesaving techniques were attempted on Mr. Hernandez and he was transported to UMASS Leominster, where he was pronounced dead at 4:07 a.m. by a physician at the hospital.

"Mr. Hernandez was in a single cell in a general population housing. Mr. Hernandez hanged himself utilizing a bed sheet that he attached to his cell window. Mr. Hernandez also attempted to block his door from the inside by jamming the door with various items.

"The Massachusetts State Police are on scene and the investigation continues. Mr. Hernandez's next of kin have been notified."