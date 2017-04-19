Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez hangs himself in prison, officials say

Before his death, Prince abused opioid pain pills, suffered withdrawal symptoms and received at least one opioid prescription under his bodyguard's name, according to search warrants and affidavits unsealed Monday

Attorney General Jeff Sessions says the Justice Department will crack down on violent gangs

A former store clerk convicted of killing 6-year-old New York boy Etan Patz in 1979 has been sentenced to at least 25 years in prison

Turning back to the economic populism that helped drive his election campaign, President Donald Trump signed an order Tuesday he said should help American workers whose jobs are threatened by skilled immigrants

Facebook slaying suspect Steve Stephens was undone by a 20-piece Chicken McNuggets and an order of fries

An Associated Press examination has revealed federal and state managers made a series of questionable decisions and missteps before and during a crisis at the nation's tallest dam in February

US Vice President Mike Pence issued another warning to North Korea over its latest failed missile launch, telling sailors in Japan that the US would bring 'an overwhelming and effective' response to any use of conventional or nuclear weapons

President Donald Trump has signed a bill extending a program that lets veterans seek medical care in the private sector

Astronomers find another nearby planet that may be just right for life.

A 23-year-old man sues the federal government Tuesday over his deportation to Mexico, saying he was entitled to remain in the United States under a program that shields people who came to the country as young children.

The victims of a Fresno, California gunman were having a seemingly ordinary day before they were gunned down by a man who had set out to shoot as many white people as possible.

Lawyers for Arkansas inmates condemned to die Thursday in a planned double execution are claiming they are innocent and one of them says advanced DNA techniques could show he didn't kill a woman in 1993.

House Democrats want Congress' auditing arm to review dam safety standards following the crisis at America's tallest dam.

The near-death of a woman in a Nevada crash has exposed a hole in the government's efforts to get potentially dangerous Takata air bag inflators off the road.

How dangerous air bags can find their way into used cars

Louisiana authorities are investigating allegations that a personal assistant financially exploited a federal judge whose alcoholism is so severe that a colleague asked a court to rule she cannot take care of herself.

(CNN) -- Aaron Hernandez, the former New England Patriots star who was convicted of murder, was found hanged Wednesday morning in the Massachusetts prison where he was serving a life sentence, officials said.

The death of Hernandez, 27, comes just days after he was acquitted in a separate murder case.

Hernandez "was discovered hanged in his cell by corrections officers at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley Massachusetts at approximately 3:05 a.m.," the Massachusetts Department of Correction said.

"Lifesaving techniques were attempted on Mr. Hernandez and he was transported to UMASS Leominster, where he was pronounced dead at 4:07 a.m. by a physician at the hospital.

"Mr. Hernandez was in a single cell in a general population housing. Mr. Hernandez hanged himself utilizing a bed sheet that he attached to his cell window. Mr. Hernandez also attempted to block his door from the inside by jamming the door with various items.

"The Massachusetts State Police are on scene and the investigation continues. Mr. Hernandez's next of kin have been notified."