Elk Mound police chief resigns, citing 'lack of staffing, personal reasons'

Elk Mound (WQOW) - The head of a local police department is stepping down.

In a press release, Elk Mound Police Chief Travis Hakes said he is resigning after nearly four years of serving the village. He said working as the police chief for Elk Mound is not what he expected, stating:

"I had hoped some things would change that may increase a better working environment, but they have not."

Hakes said "personal feelings may be hindering the growth of our police department". Since taking the police chief position in June 2013, Hakes said he has created one full-time position for the village. But, he said one full-time position is not enough to protect the community, its residents and schools.

In the release, Hakes said he does not want to continue supporting a "part time agency as the lack of staffing, allowed thus far, has been detrimental to my agencies reputation with not only my our citizens and victims but other agencies as well".

Starting May 3, Hakes said he will no longer be handling matters for the Village of Elk Mound unless there are emergencies and hopes the Village of Elk Mound can find his replacement.

Hakes said he plans to focus more on spending time with his family and businesses. Hakes is currently employed with the Chetek Police Department and said he plans to move his family to the Township of Tilden.

