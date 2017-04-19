Eau Claire pagoda structure to be dismantled if indoor facility isn't located by mid-May

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A pagoda structure may no longer be in Eau Claire's future if an indoor facility isn't located by May 15.

In a press release, the Chippewa Valley Museum in Eau Claire said it has taken responsibility of the 18-foot pagoda since it was removed from the former Woo's Pagoda Restaurant in May 2014. Museum staff said community members and businesses wanted to restore and display the structure in a public location.

Museum staff said the pagoda was placed on the grounds of Banbury Place because it could not fit inside the Chippewa Valley Museum. Since then, staff said they have not been able to locate an affordable indoor facility that can store the structure. Without indoor storage, staff said the pagoda's condition has continued to deteriorate.

Museum staff said a local business, Live In Eau Claire, is taking on the restoration project but only if indoor storage is available. They said without indoor storage, it is too expensive to restore the pagoda in its current location.

Staff are asking the community to help locate an indoor facility for the structure so that it can be repaired. They said an indoor facility needs to be located by May 15, otherwise the pagoda will be dismantled and removed from Banbury Place.

Staff said efforts will shift to preserving the smaller top section of the pagoda, which has already been detached from the main structure.