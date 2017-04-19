Fire crews battle flames at Lake Hallie property

Lake Hallie (WQOW) - On Wednesday morning, shortly before 9 a.m., the Chippewa Fire District responded to a structure fire in Lake Hallie.

Fire crews battled flames at a property on 136th Street in Lake Hallie. They said heavy smoke was coming from the south side of the duplex.

Crews found fire coming from the refrigerator, and it extended to the top of the kitchen cabinets. Crews said damage is estimated around $15,000.

Crews said there were no reported injuries.