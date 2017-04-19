Bill to limit election recounts in Wisconsin moving quickly

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- A bill that would've prevented the presidential election recount in Wisconsin is moving quickly through the state Legislature.

The Senate Committee on Elections and Utilities voted 3-2 to send to the full Senate a proposal from Republican Sen. Devin LeMahieu that would limit who can request election recounts in state and local elections.

Only candidates who trail the winner in statewide elections by 1 percentage point or less could petition for recounts under the bill. Democrat Hillary Clinton lost to President Donald Trump by less than 1 percentage point in Wisconsin, but Green Party candidate Jill Stein requested the recount.

An Assembly committee tentatively plans to vote on the proposal next week, which means both chambers could vote on the measure soon. Republican Gov. Scott Walker has already signaled his support.