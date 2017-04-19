ROAD WORK: Clairemont Avenue $3.6M improvement project underway

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Road work is underway on Clairemont Avenue.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the $3.6 million improvement project is for Clairemont Avenue (Highway 12) between Highway 312 and Craig Road.

DOT officials said portions of Clairemont Avenue will be reduced to a single lane during nighttime hours only (8 p.m.-6:30 a.m.). From Cameron Street to Craig Road, Clairemont Avenue will be reduced to two traffic lanes during the day and one traffic lane during nighttime hours. Intersections will be temporarily closed during weekend hours from Friday 8 p.m. to Monday 6:30 a.m.

As previously reported, the DOT told News 18 roughly 32,900 cars drive east bound on Clairemont Avenue and about 27,300 cars drive west bound each day. Crews plan to complete the project some time in October.

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Road repairs originally scheduled for Thursday will be pushed to Monday, May 1.

News 18 spoke with a spokesperson from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, who said the delayed start date, originally scheduled for April 27, allows its contractor to get equipment and tools ready for the project. She said this week, you may see crews in the Clairemont Avenue area staging the road with construction cones and barrels for next week's road work.

