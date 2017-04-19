MOCK TORNADO DRILLS: Thursday at 1:45 p.m. & 6:45 p.m.

A mock tornado watch and drill will occur on Thursday, April 20.

The mock tornado watch will occur at 1:00 p.m., followed by two mock tornado warnings; the sirens will sound at 1:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m.

Severe weather typically strikes with less than 15 minutes warning, and some storms only give a couple minutes to get to your shelter, which should be away from windows in a central room in the lowest level of a sturdy building, preferably in a basement. Mobile homes, under bridges, and in vehicles are not safe in severe weather. The goal is to put as many walls between you and outside as possible.

When a warning is issued, the only thing you should have to worry about is getting you and your family into your shelter, which is why preparation is key.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and Ready.gov suggest keeping a supply kit in or near your tornado shelter so it's there when you need it. The list includes basic things like water, non-perishable food, flashlight, a NOAA Weather Radio, and extra batteries.

When in shelter, there should be enough blankets to cover every member of your family, which can help protect from broken glass and other flying debris. An additional recommendation to protect from flying debris is keeping bike helmets and a pair of shoes for everyone. If you cannot afford extra shoes or helmets, you can bring them to your shelter when a tornado or severe thunderstorm watch is issued, though not every severe weather event includes a watch.

In addition to protecting yourself from debris, although it may be hard to think about, you need to also be prepared to spend some time in your shelter if you become trapped. That's where food and water comes in handy, as well as any medical needs you may have like prescription medications (that should be regularly rotated out to account for expiration dates), glasses, and asthma inhalers. A basic first aid kit is also recommended along with aspirin/pain reliever and other basic medications you may need.

If trapped, a whistle can be extremely useful in signaling rescue workers. Basic tools can help you get out if door gets stuck or you get trapped inside or if you need to turn off utilities.

While waiting for the storm to pass, having board games, cards, puzzles, and coloring supplies can keep kids occupied.

An all inclusive list is available at www.ready.gov/kit which lists other suggestions like change of clothes, items for pets, cell phone chargers, extra keys, extra cash, and much more.

You can watch News 18 storm coverage on a laptop at www.wqow.com/live and on our Stormtracker 18 Weather App available for Apple and Android so you can stay ahead of the storm from your safe room.