Illinois man leads police on high speed chase near St. Croix, Dunn counties

St. Croix County (WQOW) - Authorities were involved in a car chase early Wednesday morning.

In a press release, the Wisconsin State Patrol said a trooper stopped 19-year-old Deonte Gates, from Riverdale, IL, for speeding on I-94 eastbound at milemarker 24 in St. Croix County.

Authorities said the trooper noticed a pistol lying on Gates' lap and told Gates to place his hands on the steering wheel. They said Gates began to make movements to retrieve the firearm, which then the state trooper grabbed the pistol and removed it.

Officials said Gates then sped off, and a car chase was initiated. They said the pursuit exceeded 100 mph. Authorities said troopers and Dunn County deputies set up spike strips and were able to successfully deflate one of the front tires on the car, but it continued driving at reduced speeds.

Authorities said they attempted to conduct a moving road block, at which point Gates went through the median and began traveling westbound I-94. They said Gates attempted to pass a semi using the right-hand shoulder but ended up driving off into the ditch.

Officials said Gates exited the car and began to flee on foot, but officers were able to apprehend him. They said the car Gates drove was stolen from Minnesota.

Authorities transported Gates to the Dunn County Jail, where he is currently booked under several charges including: