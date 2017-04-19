Eau Claire murder convict seeks release from mental institution

Eau Claire (WQOW) - An Eau Claire man, who admitted beating his neighbor to death with a crowbar, is once again seeking release from a state mental institution.

James E. Olson was found not guilty by insanity in the 2012 beating death of Paul Oberle at his Vine Street home. Olson has now filed a petition in Eau Claire County Court seeking conditional release. This is his sixth attempt at release since the murder. His last petition was dismissed in January 2017 based on the results of a psychologist's report, and Olson's subsequent request to withdraw his petition.