Huffcut Concrete proposes $20M expansion in Chippewa County

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - More than 100 new jobs could come to Chippewa County if a proposal by Huffcut Concrete is approved.

The Chippewa Falls company wants to build a new division in the Lake Wissota Business Park. Huffcut makes precast concrete products, but Chippewa Falls Mayor Greg Hoffman said the new business will focus on manufacturing buildings. Hoffman said the $20 million project would be completed in phases and could create 120 jobs. This comes weeks after the Mills Fleet Farm Distribution Center received approval to move into the same industrial park.

Hoffman said the growing businesses benefit not only Chippewa Falls but also surrounding communities. He said up to 70 percent of jobs in Chippewa Falls are filled by people who live outside the city limits. Hoffman said he is excited for the diversity the business park brings.

"I think a project like the Huffcut project really compliments it," Hoffman said. "I think the distribution center, all of these things, are really what makes a community thrive in an area."

Huffcut is looking at 45 acres in the park. The Chippewa Falls City Council will hold a public hearing on May 16 to discuss rezoning the area from light industrial to heavy because Huffcut would need more outdoor storage space than would be allowed in light industrial zoning.