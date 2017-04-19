Eau Claire workshop offers insight into transgender community

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Educators, social workers and professionals from all around the Chippewa Valley gathered in Eau Claire Wednesday for a "Growing Up Transgender" workshop.

The workshop, hosted by UW-Eau Claire Continuing Education and UW-Stout, addressed what it means to be transgender and the common experiences for those who are transgender. Wednesday's workshop was the second that has been held. It was requested after the first was completely booked with 75 people.

"We're thrilled that the interest is there because trans people are such an important part of our community, so the more we as individuals can learn about the various members of our community, then the more we can ensure that the Chippewa Valley is for all of us and not just some of us," said Christopher Jorgenson, UW-Eau Claire Women's and LGBTQ Resource Center Coordinator.

Jorgenson said one of the largest myths is that gender is a choice. He said gender is the intrinsic sense of self. He said even in the eight-hour workshop, there was not enough time to address all of the topics with regard to the transgender community.