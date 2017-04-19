Rep. Duffy holds a respectful town hall in Rice Lake

Rice Lake (WQOW) -- Wisconsin's 7th Congressional District Representative Sean Duffy held several town halls Wednesday and one of them was in Rice Lake.



There he touched on a number of topics, like the battle over health care and the struggle Wisconsin dairy farmers are currently facing. When the conversation turned to issues like gerrymandering and President Trump's travel ban, constituents weren't afraid to let Duffy know they didn't see eye to eye.



But even when confronted by those in the crowd, Congressman Duffy said conversations like these are what Democracy is all about.



"I think we're an example of what town halls should look like, which are actually a discussion between elected representatives and constituents," Rep. Duffy, R-Wausau, said. "I was incredibly proud and pleased with how this went today."



"I think all town halls should go this way," Rice Lake City Council member Dan Lawler told News 18, "but I think Congressman Duffy impresses me because he is somebody that embraces other people's opinions."



The room was nearly full of people from across the 7th Congressional District, including Duffy's former opponent Mary Hoeft. Hoeft ran against Duffy as a Democrat in the Congressional race in November 2016.

She told News 18 it's bittersweet not to be the person leading the discussion, but she's still proud of everyone for wanting to be a part of it.



"They talk about issues that are foremost in their heart, foremost in their mind and they express themselves so beautifully," Hoeft said.



News 18 also asked Congressman Duffy about the president's "Buy American -- Hire American" plan. He said he'd like to see some regulations rolled back and reforms to the tax code, which would hopefully make it easier for small businesses to adhere to the president's plan.