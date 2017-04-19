Sculpture Tour 2016 comes to a close

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- The sculptures that dotted downtown Eau Claire have disappeared. But don't worry, the artwork will return.



The pieces featured in the 2016 sculpture tour were taken down Wednesday morning. All season long, people voted for their favorite, which Sculpture Tour Eau Claire purchases and donates to the city. This year's winner was a wind driven sculpture.



Work on the 2017 sculpture tour is underway, with a few pieces already delivered. Pieces in the 2017 tour will be revealed May 10.