Jakubowski facing more gun charges

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Officials say, Joseph Jakubowski the suspect accused of stealing numerous firearms, and sending a threatening 161-page manifesto to President Trump, faces more charges after Federal prosecutors filed additional weapons charges.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Wisconsin's Western District saying Wednesday, Jakubowski now faces charges for allegedly stealing 18 firearms, two silencers, as well as felony firearm possession charges. Initial documents show his charges only accounted for two firearms and two silencers.

The 32-year-old sparked a nationwide manhunt back on April 4th after burglarizing Janesville gun store, Armageddon Supplies, and sending his manifesto outlining a revolution to the White House.

Officers captured Jakubowski, Friday, camping out at a Vernon County farm, and remains in federal custody without bond.

