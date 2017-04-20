EC's Emily Cooper To Elks Hoop Shot National Finals

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) -- If you think free throw shooting is a lost art in the game of basketball, you should meet eight-year old Emily Cooper of Eau Claire, a fifth-grader at St. Peter's School in Tilden.



Emily, the granddaughter of McDonell Central girls basketball coach Don Cooper, is one of 72 eight-to-thirteen year olds who'll be traveling to the Elks Hoop Shot National Finals in Chicago. She qualified by hitting 23 of 25 free throws in the North Central Regional Semifinals in Iowa.



"I just say I can't miss, and I just look at the rim, just don't take your eyes off the rim," says Emily Cooper, "this time was my third time going to Iowa, but I've never won, so this year was my first time winning Iowa, so that made me a little more confident.that I could beat it this time, and I was used to the pressure."



Three girls champions and three boys champions will be crowned, Saturday. The winners will also get their names on a Hoop Shoot plaque at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts.