Menomonie (WQOW) -- We're in the offseason for high school and college football, but Thursday evening in Menomonie, several hundred high school and small college coaches are on hand for the Northwest Badger Night Satellite Clinic.



It's an opportunity for coaches from this part of the state to listen and learn from members of the Wisconsin Badgers coaching staff, including defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, the former Flambeau H.S. standout athlete and Badgers All-American. Most everyone agrees, it's a win-win for all coaches involved.



"It's very important for us to get out around the state, and just build those relationships with coaches," Leonhard says, "we love coaching football, and it gives us an opportunity to have them ask questions."



"I like the question-answer thing, their premise was to talk about things that we want to talk about, and that's great," says Eau Claire North head coach Dave Decker, "instead of just standing listening to someone for an hour, they're gonna answer any question we have."



"From a social standpoint, you can pick the brains of fellow coaches in the area, as well as the Badger coaches," says Eau Claire Regis head coach Bryant Brenner, "you find out that they're very similar to other coaches in the area."



Leonhard and the Badgers coaches get back on the bus after the clinic, since they're also getting ready for Friday night's Spring Game at Camp Randall Stadium. Leonhard has a good idea of what he'll be watching for from his defense.

"Play fast, play physical, you know, make some plays," says Leonhard, "offensively and defensively it'll be simple, we just want guys to go compete, and it's been a little while since they've been under the lights, so it'll be fun."



Wisconsin's Spring Game begins Friday at 6:30 P.M.