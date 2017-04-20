Public radio quiz show Says You! comes to Eau Claire

Says You panelist Barry Nolan (credit: Says You)

Eau Claire (News Release) -- A national public radio quiz show has its sights set on Eau Claire, with an event coming up next month.

Wisconsin Public Radio (WPR) and the cast of Says You! will host a live version of the radio broadcast quiz show at the Lismore Hotel in downtown Eau Claire on May 6 at 7 p.m. This event pits two teams against each other for hilarious word-play with audience interaction.

In a press release WPR's Western Regional Manager Dean Kallenbach said, “It’s the most fun you can have with language without getting your mouth washed out with soap."

The event in May is expected to have a strong Chippewa Valley theme, giving our community a great chance to be showcased nationally.

Tickets for this WPR Centennial event are available online HERE.

Says You! can be heard on 88.3 Menomonie/Eau Claire and 88.7 River Falls on Saturdays at 11 a.m. and Sundays at 8 a.m.